Richard W. "Dick" Salchow

Richard "Dick" W. Salchow, age 95, of Richmond, passed away on July 2, 2019. He was born on October 1, 1923. He is survived by his wife, Margaret, children; Wendy (Ron) French, Linda (Brian) Iverson, Mark (Mary) Salchow, Marjorie Yokeley, and Laura (John) Davis, 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 in the Columbus Bible Church – 1770 Palms Rd, Columbus Twp. Arrangements in care of Jowett Funeral Home – 57737 Gratiot, New Haven.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 7, 2019
