|
|
Richard "Dick" W. Salchow, age 95, of Richmond, passed away on July 2, 2019. He was born on October 1, 1923. He is survived by his wife, Margaret, children; Wendy (Ron) French, Linda (Brian) Iverson, Mark (Mary) Salchow, Marjorie Yokeley, and Laura (John) Davis, 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 in the Columbus Bible Church – 1770 Palms Rd, Columbus Twp. Arrangements in care of Jowett Funeral Home – 57737 Gratiot, New Haven.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 7, 2019