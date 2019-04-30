|
Wilson, Richard Walter, passed away Saturday April 27th with family by his side. He was born May 23rd 1951 in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin to the late Eldred and Gloria Wilson. Richard was a 1969 graduate of Clintondale High School. He served 8 years in the United States Air Force from 1969 to 1977. He worked as an electrician with the IBEW local 58 in Detroit, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Arlana (Titus) Wilson. Together he and Arlana raised 8 children. Steven, (Daira), Michele, (Rudy), Rochelle, (Rob), Joseph, Tonia (Will), Ronald, Eldred, Veronica (Andre). He was also survived by 22 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; his sisters Karen Wilson and Patty (Tim) Ash and preceded in death by his sister Pamela (Wilson) Wisnewski. A Memorial Service will be held at Immanual Lutheran Church in the Chapel, 47120 Romeo Plank Rd., Macomb, MI 48044 on Thursday May 2nd at 11am.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 1, 2019