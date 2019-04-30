Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Walter Wilson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Walter Wilson Obituary
Wilson, Richard Walter, passed away Saturday April 27th with family by his side. He was born May 23rd 1951 in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin to the late Eldred and Gloria Wilson. Richard was a 1969 graduate of Clintondale High School. He served 8 years in the United States Air Force from 1969 to 1977. He worked as an electrician with the IBEW local 58 in Detroit, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Arlana (Titus) Wilson. Together he and Arlana raised 8 children. Steven, (Daira), Michele, (Rudy), Rochelle, (Rob), Joseph, Tonia (Will), Ronald, Eldred, Veronica (Andre). He was also survived by 22 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; his sisters Karen Wilson and Patty (Tim) Ash and preceded in death by his sister Pamela (Wilson) Wisnewski. A Memorial Service will be held at Immanual Lutheran Church in the Chapel, 47120 Romeo Plank Rd., Macomb, MI 48044 on Thursday May 2nd at 11am.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.