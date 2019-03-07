EBERWEIN, Rita Mae; age 90; of Richmond; passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Traverse City, Mich. Wife of the late Casper C. “Doc” Eberwein, she is survived by son, Jeron, and daughter, Claire, of Alexandria, VA; daughter, Cheryl, of Plymouth, MI; son, Jeffery, of Coos Bay, OR; grandchildren, Amara Vogt of Chicago, IL.; Caleb Vogt of Ithaca, NY.; Benjamin Grant of Reno, NV; and Samuel Grant of Northville, MI. Born in Toledo, Ohio. Rita attended St. Francis School of Nursing in Detroit and the University of Detroit Mercy School of Nursing where she earned her degree as a registered nurse. Upon moving to Richmond, Rita helped her husband establish a dental practice in the community and later took over responsibility for its business operations. Rita was generous with her time, administering nursing services to shut-ins and the elderly, supporting friends and organizations in the community, joining St. Augustine Catholic Church, and teaching her four children to love art, music, literature and nature as much as she did. Her children especially cherish the memory of their mother’s ability to create and tell magical stories that entertained children throughout the neighborhood for hours. Upon retirement, Rita and Doc traveled extensively in their Cessna 182 Skylane and joined the Flying Dentists Association, an organization dedicated to ongoing education and the provision of dental services to those in need. Rita became a very capable navigator and co-pilot in her own right. Rita donated her body to further medical research to benefit the living. A private memorial service to celebrate her life will be held later this summer. Contributions in honor of Rita may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary