Rita May Shendel, age 86, passed away on October 14, 2020. Born to John and Anna (Jarzenkowski) Shendel on August 1st of 1934 in Cleveland, Ohio. After graduating from the Univeristy of Detroit, Wayne State, and St. John College of Cleveland, Ohio, Rita taught for 49 years as a teacher. She started in her home state of Ohio, but carried out most of her teaching years in the Detroit Public School System. She also served as a consultant for Detroit Public Schools for 3 years after her retirement. She was often referred to as by the children as their “school mama”. Rita also had a love for animals; especially dogs. She also volunteered at MTB for 10 years after her retirement from teaching. As well as volunteering at Bonsecours Homeless Coalition and Martha T. Berry with her registered therapy dog Mollie. Rita was proud of her polish heritage and had a passion for nature, science, computers, reading, classical music, camping with her brother and family; especially her 1st grade classroom children and helping those in need. Rita is preceded in death by her parents John and Anna Schendel; her brother George; sister-in-law Sophie; nephew Martin; and many other loving members from the Jarzenkowski and Shendel families. She is survived by her great-niece Julie and great-nephew Gregory; good friend Susan; and many other loving Jarzenkowski and Shendel cousins, friends, family members, as well as the hundreds of children to whom she gave the gift of literacy. Arrangements will be handled by Kaul Funeral Home in Clinton Township, Michigan. A memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donatons be made in Rita's honor the the Michigan Humane Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store