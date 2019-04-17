|
|
Pett, Robert A., 80, of Shelby Twp, MI died April 17, 2019. Robert worked at Ford Axle in Sterling Heights for 37 years retiring in 2002. He is survived by his children Robert (Kimberly) Pett, Linda (Bruce) Moran, Jeffrey Pett and 7 grandchildren. Robert is also survived by his sisters Ardell Mandell and Barbara (Richard) VanDresser. Robert is preceded in death by his first wife Marlene and his second wife Evelyn. Funeral Service 11 am Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Gramer Funeral Home, Diener Chapel 48271 Van Dyke Ave Shelby Twp., MI 48317 (586) 731-4150. Visitation Friday 2 pm until 8 pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 18, 2019