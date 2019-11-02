|
|
Robert A. Van Eenoo, born April 16, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan, passed away on November 2, 2019 in Macomb township, Michigan at the age of 74. Bob was a 3rd, 4th degree and Color Corps member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the Order of Alhambra-Braga #114 Caravan. Loving husband of Joann, dear father of Kimberly Demorest, Steven and Dennis Van Eenoo. Dear grandfather of Miranda, Stephanie, Katilyn and Tiffany. Loving brother of Gary (the late Kathy) Van Eenoo and Donna (the late Ronald) Ryan. Bob was also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday from 2-9 pm with a 7 pm rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Instate Wednesday 9:30 am until 10:00 am funeral mass at St. Isidore Church 18201 Twenty-three mile Rd. (Macomb Twp.) Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with efamily @ www.wasikfuneral home.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 3, 2019