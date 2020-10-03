1/1
Robert Alex Kaminski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a 2 month courageous and well fought battle with cancer on October 1, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born January 5, 1941. Beloved husband of Barbara for 57 years. Loving dad of Julie (Leo) Sullivan, Vickie Denny and Kathy (Michael) Powers. Proud grandpa of 10 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Dear brother of Betty (Dave) Wickman, Ronald Kaminski and brother in law of Larry (Janet) Gniatczyk. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Family and friends will gather Friday (October 9th) at 11:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 12 noon at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 37111 Hoover Rd. (north of 13 Mile Rd.) Warren. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved