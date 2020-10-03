Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a 2 month courageous and well fought battle with cancer on October 1, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born January 5, 1941. Beloved husband of Barbara for 57 years. Loving dad of Julie (Leo) Sullivan, Vickie Denny and Kathy (Michael) Powers. Proud grandpa of 10 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Dear brother of Betty (Dave) Wickman, Ronald Kaminski and brother in law of Larry (Janet) Gniatczyk. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Family and friends will gather Friday (October 9th) at 11:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 12 noon at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 37111 Hoover Rd. (north of 13 Mile Rd.) Warren. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at



