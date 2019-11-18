|
Robert August Kessler, of Shelby Twp., died November 15, 2019 at age 90. He was born to parents August and Leona (maiden name: Sullivan) Kessler on June 23, 1929 in Detroit, MI. Survived by his wife Joan Kessler; children David (Lynne Stillwell) Kessler, Robert (Billie) Kessler, Theresa McCarthy, Diane (Rick) Kolleth, Sharon (Bob) Evoy, and Cathy Kessler; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren with one on the way. Preceded in death by his parents August and Leona Kessler. Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Kieran Catholic Church, 53600 Mound Rd, Utica, MI 48316; (586) 781-4901. www.GramerFuneralHome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 1, 2019