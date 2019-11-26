Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Kieran Catholic Church
53600 Mound Rd
Utica, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kessler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert August Kessler


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert August Kessler Obituary
Robert August Kessler, of Shelby Twp., died November 15, 2019 at age 90. He was born to parents August and Leona (maiden name: Sullivan) Kessler on June 23, 1929 in Detroit, MI. Survived by his wife Joan Kessler; children David (Lynne Stillwell) Kessler, Robert (Billie) Kessler, Theresa McCarthy, Diane (Rick) Kolleth, Sharon (Bob) Evoy, and Cathy Kessler; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren with one on the way. Preceded in death by his parents August and Leona Kessler. Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Kieran Catholic Church, 53600 Mound Rd, Utica, MI 48316; (586) 781-4901. www.GramerFuneralHome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -