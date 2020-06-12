Robert "Bob" Barrientez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert “Bob” Barrientez, age 62, of Fraser, Michigan passed away June 8, 2020. Bob was born on December 7, 1957 in Detroit, Michigan. Successful owner of a home improvement business for over 30 years. Bob will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 42 years Maureen, children Natalie and Adam, grandson Marco, mother Ruth, sister Rebecca (Robert) Liberacki, brother Richard (Jayne) Barrientez, and a large extended family. He is predeceased by son Christopher, and father Sergio. The family has chosen to grieve, reflect, and honor his memory privately. They are thankful for all the love and support during these incredibly difficult times.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved