Robert “Bob” Barrientez, age 62, of Fraser, Michigan passed away June 8, 2020. Bob was born on December 7, 1957 in Detroit, Michigan. Successful owner of a home improvement business for over 30 years. Bob will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 42 years Maureen, children Natalie and Adam, grandson Marco, mother Ruth, sister Rebecca (Robert) Liberacki, brother Richard (Jayne) Barrientez, and a large extended family. He is predeceased by son Christopher, and father Sergio. The family has chosen to grieve, reflect, and honor his memory privately. They are thankful for all the love and support during these incredibly difficult times.



