Pelachyk, Robert “Bob”, age 72 a 20 year resident of Leonard passed away surrounded by his family on March 11, 2019 at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital. Bob was born on December 19, 1946 the son of Basil and Stella (Drwienga). On June 1, 1968 he married Yvonne Wing in Farmington, Michigan. Bob proudly served our country in the Air force. Bob worked in the machine tool industry for 50 years and retired in 2013 as president of Heller Machine Tool of North America. Bob loved golfing, fishing, and eating out at restaurants. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Yvonne of Leonard. Children Kimberly Pelachyk Doran of Rochester and Brad (Jessica) of Virginia. Grandchildren Trevor Doran, Daniel Doran, Savannah Pelachyk, Mason Pelachyk, and Isaac Pelachyk. Funeral services will take place on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10 AM. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 2-8 at the Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Guardian Angel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to (55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601,1-800-LUNGUSA or 1-800-586-4872.) Please share memories at Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary