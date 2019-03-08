The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Robert Cain Obituary
Robert E. Cain, age 74, passed away on March 7, 2019. Robert is the cherished husband of 53 years of Sandra; the loving father of Robert A. (Julie) and Michelle R. Cain; the beloved grandfather of Grace E., Austin R., Rebekah E. (Nicholas Strauss), and Gabriel D.; the dear brother of JoAnn (the late Bob) Clink; his dear puppy Charity Hope; and many nieces and nephews. Robert's family will receive friends on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 blocks East of Van Dyke), Utica. Tuesday, March 12th, a Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 12500 Canal Rd, Sterling Heights with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. The family strongly encourages their friends to help share Robert's love for the Detroit Red Wings by wearing their Detroit Red Wings attire at both the visitation and the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the family to help with medical expenses. Please share a memory at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 9, 2019
