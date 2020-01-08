|
|
Robert D. Clos, age 87 of Harrison Township, Michigan passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. He was born September 20, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Joseph and Helen Wiegand Clos. He was united in marriage to the former Judith Palmer on July 7, 1979. Together they celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. Starting at a young age, Robert began his work career with a paper route. He set bowling pins, worked at Mashmeier’s Sawmill and Yokums Auto Parts now known as Richard’s Auto Parts. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. Returning home to civilian life, he worked at Cadillac Gage, Verne Corporation, and Omni-Tech as a machinist. On a personal note, he enjoyed golfing, and his fishing trips to Drummond Island. He will be remembered as a gentle and agreeable person to all who knew him. He is survived by his wife Judy, sons, Donald J. Clos and William R. Clos, grandchildren, Jason (April) Clos, and Jodi (E.J.) McVeigh, and great grandchildren, Caleb, Ethan, Olivia and Isabel. He was preceded in death by his brother Joseph. Visitation will take place at Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens, on Friday from 3-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at Knox Church, 25700 Crocker, Harrison Township, at 2 p.m. (instate at 1:30 p.m.) Contributions may be made to Macomb County Meals on Wheels. Share memories with the family at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 10, 2020