|
|
McElreath, Robert Dale, age 89 of Rochester Hills, passed away December 11, 2019. Loving husband of G. Diane McElreath, dear father of Robert, Jr. (Kimberly), Russell (Barbara), the late Donald and James (Nanette) McElreath, cherished grandfather of Robert D. III, Gerald (Renee), Dr. Kristen, Kasey (Eric), Alyssa, Kara (Edward, Jennifer (Ken), Kelly and Erin, great grandfather of Robert D. IV, Gwendolyn, Ava Rose, Caleb “C.J.”, Charlotte, Michael and Landon, brother of the late William (Irene) McElreath. Also survived by many loving extended family. Robert retired from the Troy school district after 38 years, he was a Hall of Fame Football Coach and an Athletic Director for Troy Schools. Funeral Service Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 11 a.m. with an instate time of 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 620 Romeo Road, Rochester. The family will receive friends Monday 3-9 p.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Memorials in Robert’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the . Online guest book:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 15, 2019