The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McElreath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Dale McElreath

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Dale McElreath Obituary
McElreath, Robert Dale, age 89 of Rochester Hills, passed away December 11, 2019. Loving husband of G. Diane McElreath, dear father of Robert, Jr. (Kimberly), Russell (Barbara), the late Donald and James (Nanette) McElreath, cherished grandfather of Robert D. III, Gerald (Renee), Dr. Kristen, Kasey (Eric), Alyssa, Kara (Edward, Jennifer (Ken), Kelly and Erin, great grandfather of Robert D. IV, Gwendolyn, Ava Rose, Caleb “C.J.”, Charlotte, Michael and Landon, brother of the late William (Irene) McElreath. Also survived by many loving extended family. Robert retired from the Troy school district after 38 years, he was a Hall of Fame Football Coach and an Athletic Director for Troy Schools. Funeral Service Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 11 a.m. with an instate time of 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 620 Romeo Road, Rochester. The family will receive friends Monday 3-9 p.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Memorials in Robert’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the . Online guest book:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -