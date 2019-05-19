|
|
Holden, Robert E., age 83, of Warren, a retired Center Line High School Teacher, Football and Basketball Coach, died on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Ascension-St. John Hospital, Warren, Michigan. He was born in Warren, Michigan on February 21, 1936 to the late Sven and Lillian Holden. Robert enjoyed all sports especially golf. Beloved Husband of Nancy, they were married for nearly 50 years. Loving Father of Kim Allison (Keith) Waller, Kyle (Lisa) Humphrey and Kirk (Tammy) Humphrey. Cherished Grandfather of Kelly, Danielle (Paul), Keith Alan (Heidi), Jason, Nicole (Brandon), Aaron, Victoria, Kyle Edward (Abby) and the late Ryan. Also survived by many Great Grandchildren. Brother of the late Kathleen Holden. Gathering and visitation Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Service 11 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 32400 Hoover (North of Masonic Road), Warren, Michigan, with Pastor John Duerr presiding. Interment Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, Macomb Township, Michigan.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 20, 2019