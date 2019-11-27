|
Age 86, November 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Bettye for 62 cherished years. Dearest father of Robert E., III (Teri), Brian and Beth (Matthew) Harrison. Proud grandfather of Steven (Cori), Jenna (Scott) Krug, Landon and Trevor & Tyler Harrison. Loving great grandfather of Parker Krug. Dear brother of Celia Dorris. Also sadly missed by many loving nieces and nephews. Bob was a superintendent at General Motors Tech Center for 38 years, an avid U of M football fan, loved his sports cars and watching his grand kids sporting events. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, December 5th at Peace Lutheran Church (6580 24 Mile Rd. Shelby Township.) Gathering time 10:30am until time of service 11:00am. Donations to Peace Lutheran Church are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 1, 2019