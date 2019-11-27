The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
6580 24 Mile Rd
Shelby Twp, MI
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
6580 24 Mile Rd
Shelby Twp, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Welch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Welch Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Welch Jr. Obituary
Age 86, November 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Bettye for 62 cherished years. Dearest father of Robert E., III (Teri), Brian and Beth (Matthew) Harrison. Proud grandfather of Steven (Cori), Jenna (Scott) Krug, Landon and Trevor & Tyler Harrison. Loving great grandfather of Parker Krug. Dear brother of Celia Dorris. Also sadly missed by many loving nieces and nephews. Bob was a superintendent at General Motors Tech Center for 38 years, an avid U of M football fan, loved his sports cars and watching his grand kids sporting events. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, December 5th at Peace Lutheran Church (6580 24 Mile Rd. Shelby Township.) Gathering time 10:30am until time of service 11:00am. Donations to Peace Lutheran Church are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -