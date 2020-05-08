Robert Earl Steinkraus, of Armada, Michigan, died peacefully with his family at his side on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his winter home in Ellenton, Florida. He fought a seven year-long battle with multiple myeloma and gave it everything he had up until the very end. He was a robust 77 years of age. Besides his true love of over 60 years, Sharon, Bob is survived by his two daughters, Laura (Patrick) Rothwell of Memphis, MI, and Susan (Chris) Lonnett of Wheaton, IL; his three grandchildren, Marissa and Kaylee Rothwell and Nicolas Lonnett; his great grandson, Etiam Lonnett; his sisters, Eileen (Michael) Rande and Lois (Bob) Balsley, and his brother, Paul (Doris) Steinkraus. A memorial service will be held later this year in Michigan once the current pandemic subsides and it’s safe to gather together again. To view the full obituary online or leave messages of condolence for the family, please visit:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store