Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Shelby
54880 Van Dyke Ave
Shelby Township, MI
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Shelby
54880 Van Dyke Ave
Shelby Township, MI
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Shelby
54880 Van Dyke Ave
Shelby Township, MI
Robert Earl Uhazie

Robert Earl Uhazie Obituary
Age 55, October 22, 2019. Beloved son of Betty and the late Charles. Dearest brother of Michael (Nancy), Charles "Al" (Katie) and Marianne (Mark) Bahorski. Proud uncle of many nieces, nephews and great nieces & nephews. Visitation Friday 3-9pm and Saturday 10:00am until time of service, 11:00am, at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 VanDyke at 25 Mile Rd. Donations to the Charles Uhazie Scholarship Fund are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 24, 2019
