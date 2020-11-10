Cameron, Robert F., November 9, 2020, age 91. Loving husband of the late Dolores. Dear father of Michael (Cheryl) Cameron. Proud grandfather of Jessica (Brent) Franey, Kathryn (Eric) Gilsbach, Maureen (Patrick) Eash. Great-grandfather of Jane, Alison and Cameron Franey, Elliana and Kaiden Gilsbach. Brother in law of Peggy Soule. Robert will be missed by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 East 15 Mile Road, Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 1-6 p.m. Entombment at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com