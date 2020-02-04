The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Inc. - Mount Clemens
140 South Main Street
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
586-463-0098
Robert Grulke
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Inc. - Mount Clemens
140 South Main Street
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Inc. - Mount Clemens
140 South Main Street
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
Burial
Following Services
Cadillac Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Clinton Twp., MI
Robert "Bob" Grulke

Robert "Bob" Grulke Obituary
Robert “Bob” Grulke, age 91 of Clinton Township, died February 2, 2020. Born January 10, 1929 in Roseville. Honorably discharged from U.S. Army in 1973 after 20 years of service. Member of New Baltimore VFW Post #7573, American Legion Post #4, AM Vets Post #29 and DAV Chapter #33. Survived by nieces and nephews. Preceded by wife Ilse “Ruth” Grulke, companion Gerda Pickford, siblings William, Arthur, Charles, Edward, Dorothy, Hazel, Adeline, Virginia, and Mary Ann. Visitation at Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main Street, Mt. Clemens, Sunday 1-5 p.m. Funeral Monday in the funeral home at 11 a.m. with Military Honors. Burial Cadillac Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Clinton Twp. View full obituary at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 6, 2020
