1/1
Robert H. "Miki" Schwarzkoff
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert H. “Miki” Schwarzkoff, age 85, a lifelong resident of Utica, passed away Wednesday afternoon at William Beaumont Hospital, Troy. He was born January 20, 1935, a son of Edward and Hazel (Atkin) Schwarzkoff in Mount Clemens, Michigan. On September 3, 1955 Miki was united in marriage with Margaret Backus at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Utica. Mr. Schwarzkoff graduated from Utica High School and attended Western Michigan University. He was the owner of Will and Schwarzkoff Funeral Home, Mount Clemens. He enjoyed spending winters with his wife in Naples, Florida. Miki is survived by his wife, Margaret; daughter, Pamela (Kenneth) Brownlie; sons, Robert (Mary) Schwarzkoff, Mark (Tammy) Schwarzkoff; grandchildren, Sarah (Zach), Mackenzie (Jeremy), Ryan (Ashley), Christopher (Torrey), Shelby (Drew); great grandsons, Nolan, Max, and sisters, Corinne Scheper and Elizabeth Bennett. Miki was predeceased by his brother, Loren. Funeral services were held at Will and Schwarzkoff Funeral Home, Mount Clemens. Share memories at:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Will & Schwarzkoff Funeral Home - Mount Clemens
233 Northbound Gratiot
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
(586) 468-4509
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved