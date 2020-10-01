Robert H. “Miki” Schwarzkoff, age 85, a lifelong resident of Utica, passed away Wednesday afternoon at William Beaumont Hospital, Troy. He was born January 20, 1935, a son of Edward and Hazel (Atkin) Schwarzkoff in Mount Clemens, Michigan. On September 3, 1955 Miki was united in marriage with Margaret Backus at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Utica. Mr. Schwarzkoff graduated from Utica High School and attended Western Michigan University. He was the owner of Will and Schwarzkoff Funeral Home, Mount Clemens. He enjoyed spending winters with his wife in Naples, Florida. Miki is survived by his wife, Margaret; daughter, Pamela (Kenneth) Brownlie; sons, Robert (Mary) Schwarzkoff, Mark (Tammy) Schwarzkoff; grandchildren, Sarah (Zach), Mackenzie (Jeremy), Ryan (Ashley), Christopher (Torrey), Shelby (Drew); great grandsons, Nolan, Max, and sisters, Corinne Scheper and Elizabeth Bennett. Miki was predeceased by his brother, Loren. Funeral services were held at Will and Schwarzkoff Funeral Home, Mount Clemens. Share memories at:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store