Dec. 2, 2020 age 78 Beloved husband of Mary Ann. Loving father of Mary Beth (Steve Deitz) Hribar, Michelle (John Holm) Hribar, Kathy (Tom Pate) Hribar, Carrie (Paul Bissa) Hribar. Proud grandfather of Elizabeth, Lucy, Charlie, Anna Mary, and Benjamin. Dear brother of the late David (Dawn) Hribar. Funeral services will remain private but will be livstreamed at the funeral home website starting at 10 AM Monday. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at

Published in The Macomb Daily from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
