Robert J. Risse Obituary
Robert J. Risse, age 63 of Clinton Township passed away October 5, 2019. Robert worked as a computer programmer at Wyandotte Electric. He served on the New Haven School Board and he was a member of the Amvets Post 29. Robert enjoyed coaching Little League and basketball, flying rockets, riding his motorcycle, traveling, sports (GO BLUE) and spending time with his family. Beloved husband of Sherry. Dear father of Robert III (Jennifer), Marsha (John) Paquette, Christine (Josh) Paquette and Aki (Chihiro) Nakamura. Loving grandfather of eleven grandchildren. Dear brother of Terry (Mike) Kauzlarich and Renee (Robert) Hessel. Visitation 2:30 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 in the funeral home. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 9, 2019
