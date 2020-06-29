Robert Louis Gale, Sr., 83, of Sterling Heights, passed away on June 26, 2020. Husband of Josephine for 62 years; father of Robert Gale, Jr., Cynthia (Robert) Seslar, Rosemarie (Ed) Roach, Nancy (Ron) Domanski, Patricia (the late Daniel) Opre, Josephine (Curtis) Cork, and Janice (Charlie) Head;grandfather of 16, great-grandfather of 19; brother of the late Marion (the late Denny) Howard, Dorothy (Glen) Coleman, Judy (Larry) Bruley, and Pam (Frank) Cidor. Robert was born on July 3, 1936 in Detroit, to the late Irvin and Ray Pauline Gale. The family will greet friends from Noon until 8pm on Thur., July 2, 2020 at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Rd., Clinton Twp. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Fri., July 3, 2020 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 12311 19 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. In State from 9:30am until Mass. Entombment with military honors following at Christian Memorial Cultural Center.Due to state mandates, please wear a mask and practice social distancing at the funeral home and at church. Fond memories and condolences may be offered to the family via the online guestbook at www.KaulFuneralHome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.