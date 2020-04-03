Home

Robert Wayne Monaghan, age 77, died on April 4, 2020 at Ascension St. John Macomb in Warren, Michigan. Robert was born on May 3, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan to the late William and Cecilia (nee: O'Kon) Monaghan. Robert has a passion for life. He liked to have a good time and definitely lived his life to the fullest capacity. He loved going up north, especially during hunting season in Northern Michigan. Robert was the beloved husband of the late Judy (nee: Dixon). Loving father of Colleen (Ken) Winter, the late Brent Monaghan and the late Robert Monaghan. Dear grandfather of Ken Winter. Cherished brother of Jerry (Laura) Monaghan, Mary (the late Dermuid) O’Connor, and Chuck (Carol) Monaghan. Arrangements have been entrusted to Chas. Verheyden, Inc.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 5, 2020
