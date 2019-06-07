|
Kruse, Robert N., age 64 of Macomb died on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his home. He was born November 11, 1954 in Mount Clemens to the late Harold and Geraldine Gass Kruse. Mr. Kruse was employed at Ford Motor Co for over 30 years, retiring in 2006. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Mount Clemens. Survived by his wife Andrea, brother Clyde Kruse and other extended family. Visitation Monday from 2 to 8pm in the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens, MI. Funeral services Tuesday at 11 am in the funeral home. Burial Wednesday 11 am at Clinton Grove Cemetery, Clinton Township, MI. Contributions may be addressed to Humane Society of Macomb or the Salvation Army. Share memories with the family at
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 8, 2019