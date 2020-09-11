Sept. 9, 2020. Age 72. Beloved husband of Marie for 34 incredible years. Loving father of Luke, Austin, and Marisa Paige (fiancé Brandyn Versteegden). Treasured brother of Suzanne (John) Madigan, Barbara (Joe) Springer, Kim (Ed) Masar, and the late Nancy Nelson. Duke will be loved and remembered always by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and countless friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Austin and Dorothy Nelson (nee Smith). Duke was a lifelong resident of Saint Clair Shores spending nearly 70 years in his family's home. He will be remembered for the red truck everyone saw around town, his famous red sweatshirts, his presence in the ice rink, the many people he touched, his strong family values, 35 plus years of wonderful work for the Fisher family and many more wonderful things. He built a cottage he enjoyed for 46 years in the Saint Clair Flats, where he had many wild parties, fast boats, and truly enjoyed time with family and friends at the island. As a family man Duke enjoyed burning thousands of gallons of fuel watching his children race Jetskis, hours of water skiing, boating, bringing his children to work and showing off his beautiful wife Marie. He spent countless hours in the garage with his boys teaching them carpentry, welding, fab work, boat repair and many life skills some will never have the pleasure of knowing. He leaves behind many family members who know he loved them very much, a legacy of people he helped raise and prosper beyond his own family, and of course his beloved collection of circular saws lined up like soldiers ready for battle. Please join as we Celebrate Duke's Life on September 19th, beginning at 12pm. Located at the City of Saint Clair Shores Bathhouse, located behind Blossom Heath - 24800 Jefferson Ave, St. Clair Shores, MI 48080. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Diabetes Association
. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com