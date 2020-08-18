1/
Robert "Bob" Perry
Robert (Bob) Perry, 83 of Marathon Fl and Kalkaska MI, formerly of Harrison Twp. MI, passed away on August 2, 2020 in Miami FL. Bob is preceded in death by his wife Sandra (Golabeck) and his parents Michael and Josephine (Heffernan). Bob is survived by his children, Joseph (Becky) Perry and Susan (David) Pomeroy, his brother Ronald (Doreen) Perry, and grandchildren Courtney (Christopher) Cook, Rachel Pomeroy, Sydney Perry and Ryan Perry and his partner and best friend Barbara Fehsenfeld. The family will be hosting celebrations of Bob’s life in Marathon Fl and Kalkaska MI on dates to be determined.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2020.
