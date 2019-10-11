|
Robert Preston Nichols, 96, of Clinton Twp. Michigan, went to be with his Lord on September 1, 2019. He was born November 28, 1922 in Kane, Pennsylvania to Leon and Genevieve (Thornber) Nichols. He accepted Jesus Christ as his savior at an early age. He was a WWII veteran, having achieved the rank of Technical Sergeant. He served as a flight engineer on B-24s of the 466th Bomb Group stationed in Attlebridge, England, completing 30 bombing missions into heavily defended Germany. Bob had a lifelong interest in aviation having a pilot’s license and owning a number of airplanes, including an experimental aircraft that he built. He attended an aviation technical school in California as a young man and later earned a degree in aeronautical engineering from Parks College, now Parks College of Engineering, Aviation & Technology, Saint Louis University. His career included managing the Newark, New Jersey airport and working at Goodyear Aircraft in Akron, Ohio where he worked on submarine detection involving Navy blimps. Moving to Michigan he was employed by Chrysler Missile working on reentry vehicles including Alan Shepard’s Freedom 7 spacecraft. He transferred to and retired from the automotive division of Chrysler where he was a supervisor in the Impact Testing Department. He later worked for General Dynamics before his final retirement. Bob was a dedicated member of CrossPoint Church for many years and served there in many capacities including Superintendent of Sunday School and Deacon. Bob loved to travel and spent many winters in Tucson, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Lucille (Meley) Nichols and his parents; brothers, Leighton Nichols, William Nichols, Howard Nichols, and his twin, Richard Nichols; sister, Eloise Shrubb. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Amparo Sanchez Nichols; sons, Robert (Karen) Nichols, Jr., and Karl (Janet LaFaive) Nichols; niece, Kathryn Kielman; grandnephews, Michael (Nancy) Kielman and Brett (Tracy) Kielman; step-children, Paul Sanchez and Yvonne (Kurt) Spranger; grandchildren, Laura (Geoffrey) Mayers, Evan Nichols and Maya Spranger; great-grandchildren, Harper and Oakley Mayers; and many other nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held at CrossPoint Church, Clinton Township, Michigan on October 26, 2019 at 2 pm.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 13, 2019