age 75, passed away October 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Vivian Lane Proszkowski of 52 years. Dear father of Tracey (Stan) Edry, and Carrie Szajna. Treasured grandfather of Chase Edry, Carson Edry, Taylor Szajna, and Sydney Szajna. Brother of Marjorie, Leroy and the late Sue. Funeral Saturday 11am at Woodside Bible Church, 27300 Hoover Rd, Warren. Family to receive friends and visitors starting at 10am until the time of service.Memorials to SarahCare would be appreciated.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 18, 2019