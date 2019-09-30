|
|
Cave, Robert R. Age 92. September 16, 2019. Beloved Husband of the late Mary. Loving Father of Cyndy (Gregg) Goodwin and Mike (Debbie) Cave. Dear Grandfather of Erica (Steve) Holland, Patrick Goodwin, Christin (Jeff) Leinbach and Hayley Cave. Dear Great grandfather of Grace, Ben, Ethan and Grant. Memorial Committal Service to be held Saturday, October 12 at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery on Clinton River Rd. (between Garfield and Romeo Plank Rds.) Clinton Twp. Arrangements handled by the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, Warren.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 6, 2019