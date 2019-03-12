|
Socia, Robert, age 87 of Chesterfield passed away March 10, 2019. Robert served in the U.S. Marine Corps. and he was a Captain on the Mt. Clemens Fire Department. He enjoyed reading, riding bikes and walking. Beloved husband of Katherine. Dear father of Audrey Beverlin, Cheryl (Bud) Calisti and the late Valerie Sokol. Loving grandfather of 5 grandchildren. Dear brother of Donald (Janet), the late Frank, the late Phyllis Johnson and the late Doug. Instate 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, 50931 Maria, New Baltimore. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 13, 2019