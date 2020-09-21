Bob Smee of Utica passed away on April 24, 2020, after a short bout with cancer. He was 86. Son of the late William and Margaret Smee. Predeceased by sisters Bridget Smee Raymond, Margaret Smee Ascenzo, and Patricia Smee; brothers John, William, and Stephen. Survived by his brother Kevin Smee of Bowie, Maryland. Husband of the late Helen White Smee; stepfather of Danny White (Judy), Richard White (Ellen), and Deena White Mangiapane. 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Bob was born in Detroit in 1934, studied at Pershing High School, served in the United States Army, and spent his work career at Ford Motor Company, from where he retired. A long time sports enthusiast, Bob followed the Lions and Tigers, and had a keen interest in thoroughbred racing. He participated in bowling, cross country skiing, and golf, even scoring a hole in one at Cracklewood Golf Club. In his later years, he enjoyed walking in Stoney Creek Metro Park, and the challenge of a good crossword puzzle. “He always did a lot of good for our family,” commented his brother Kevin Smee. He was always there for support, whether it was for his aging parents, siblings, and stepfamily. “He could add interesting insights into just about any conversation,” said his nephew Ron Ascenzo. “And he was truly an unforgettable character, not by being overbearing, instead showing a comforting presence.” A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 44633 Utica Road, Utica Michigan 48312. Burial to follow immediately after at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Detroit, Michigan. A gathering to celebrate Bob's life will be held in the Spring of 2021. Arrangements by Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home-Utica.



