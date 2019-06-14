|
Graham, Robert W., age 88, died June 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Donna. Cherished father of Kelly (Beth) Graham, and the late Lance Graham. Loving and devoted grandfather of Kevin, Travis, and Karly. Memorial Visitation Saturday 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, with a 1:00 pm Memorial Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. Memorial donations welcomed to the CATCH Global Foundation. Please share memories at
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 16, 2019