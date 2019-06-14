The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Graham, Robert W., age 88, died June 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Donna. Cherished father of Kelly (Beth) Graham, and the late Lance Graham. Loving and devoted grandfather of Kevin, Travis, and Karly. Memorial Visitation Saturday 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, with a 1:00 pm Memorial Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. Memorial donations welcomed to the CATCH Global Foundation. Please share memories at
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 16, 2019
