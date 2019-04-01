The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Robert Zeve Obituary
Zeve, Robert Manuel, 74, died Friday, March 29, in Boca Raton, Florida, with his sister Leah Reeves by his side. He leaves his son, Michael Leon Zeve, and two sisters, Judith Kandell and Leah, and his good friend and former wife, Judy (Hoyt) Carlson; as well as loving cousins, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, and grand-nieces. Born (November 8, 1944) and raised in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, to Louis and Rose (Litwak) Zeve. Robert grew up working behind the counter at Litwak's, his family's Jewish delicatessen on Gratiot Avenue. Robert was president of the Class of 1962 at Mt. Clemens High School, and then majored at Central Michigan University in business administration, with minors in marketing and speech, and later earned an MBA there. At CMU, he made friends for a lifetime in Delta Sigma Phi. He served in the Michigan National Guard in Sturgis, Michigan. A leader of the Jewish community, he was a lifelong member of Congregation Beth Tephilath Moses in Mt. Clemens. After his move in 1982 to Irvine, California, he volunteered for the Jewish Community Center. Graveside sevices will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4 at Beth Tephilath Moses Cemetary in Mt. Clemens. Arrangements by Hebrew Memorial Chapel 248-543-1622
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 2, 2019
