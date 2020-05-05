Bumler, Bonnie W. Age 82, of Shelby Township, MI, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 3, 2020 surrounded by her family. Bonnie was the beloved wife of 59 years to the late Mark. Loving mother of Lori (Thomas) Jurek, Carol (Gregory) Thompson and David (Andrea) Bumler. Proud grandmother of Kristen (Nick) Rhodes, Eric (Megan) Thompson, Alyssa (Adam) Ruhle, Melanie & Jacqueline Bumler. Adoring great grandmother to Eleanor. She was predeceased by her siblings, Lyle Anderson, Shirley Garbe and her twin, Robert Hogeboom. Their spouses George Anderson, Robert Garbe and Delores Hogeboom survive, along with many nieces, nephews, in-laws and dear friends. Bonnie was born on November 20, 1937 to Francis (Frank) and Lotte Hogeboom. She was raised in Fraser and a graduate of FHS Class of 1955. She resided there for many years and raised her family in Fraser. Bonnie always put her family and friends first. She had a knack for making people feel welcome. She loved hosting large family gatherings and later having friends visit in Florida. She was an avid golfer for most of her adult life. Bonnie was always ready to play cards or games from the time she was a young girl. She volunteered for many charitable organizations over the years. A private burial will be held. A video memorial service will be held Saturday, May 9th. Check funeral home obituary for link information. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope United Church of Christ, 35127 Garfield Rd. Clinton Twp, MI 48035 or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. 32121 Woodward Ave. Royal Oak, MI 48073 www.ahpeters.com/obituaries
Published in The Macomb Daily from May 5 to May 7, 2020.