Or Copy this URL to Share

Robin Dell Holderbaum of Macomb, 62, passed away November 1, 2020. He is preceded in death by his siblings Rebecca, Mark and Jerry. He is survived by beloved wife, Doreen; loving dad to Crystal (Trace), Rebecca, Casey, bonus children Christyne, Aric (Bridget); siblings Terry, Penny, Samuel (Barb) and bonus grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held later.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store