Ronald A. Ewert
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald A. Ewert, age 83, passed away on June 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Diane for 56 years. Loving father of Kathy (Bob) Thompson, Sue (Ken) Wymer, Ron (Sarah) Ewert and Jason Ewert. Proud grandfather of 16, great grandfather of 9 and great great grandfather of 5. Ronald was predeceased by his parents Frank (Gladys) Ewert and his brother Gerald. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 40 years of service. He loved cruses, casinos and was a long time member at Trinity Lutheran Church in Utica, MI. Ronald not only volunteered as an usher and the choir at church, but in several church activities. He also served in the United States Air Force. An inurnment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery and a celebration of Ronald's life will be held at a later date

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved