Ronald A. Ewert, age 83, passed away on June 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Diane for 56 years. Loving father of Kathy (Bob) Thompson, Sue (Ken) Wymer, Ron (Sarah) Ewert and Jason Ewert. Proud grandfather of 16, great grandfather of 9 and great great grandfather of 5. Ronald was predeceased by his parents Frank (Gladys) Ewert and his brother Gerald. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 40 years of service. He loved cruses, casinos and was a long time member at Trinity Lutheran Church in Utica, MI. Ronald not only volunteered as an usher and the choir at church, but in several church activities. He also served in the United States Air Force. An inurnment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery and a celebration of Ronald's life will be held at a later date



