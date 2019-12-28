The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Pixley Funeral Home
3530 Auburn Road
Auburn Hills, MI 48326
(248) 852-1800
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pixley Funeral Home
3530 Auburn Road
Auburn Hills, MI 48326
More Obituaries for Ronald MacIntyre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Austin MacIntyre


1929 - 2019
Ronald Austin MacIntyre Obituary
Ronald Austin MacIntyre, beloved husband of the late Rosemary MacIntyre, cherished Father of Ronald (Mary), Susan (Ronald) Elder, Patrick (Lisa), Theresa (Craig) Weiler, Margaret (David) Giannone, Anne, twelve loving grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019 at the age of 90. Born September 13, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of Wilfred and Gladys MacIntyre, the loving brother of the late Wilfred (Evelyn) MacIntyre and Sister Theresa MacIntyre CSJ, and the dear brother-in-law of Charles (Virginia) Biegun. A lifelong resident of Warren, Michigan, he was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as a corporal during the Korean War. Known as the “Dean of Principals”, his career of public service as an educator and administrator in Roseville greatly impacted the lives of many generations of students. He exemplified what it means to be a good man, a great teacher, an extraordinary husband and an outstanding father. Visitation will be held on Monday December 30, 2019 at Pixley Funeral Home between 3-8 p.m. Pixley Funeral Home is located at 3530 Auburn Road; Auburn Hills, Michigan 48326. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Gloria and Thomas Kitchen Memorial Foundation (in support of cystic fibrosis research), P.O. Box 361163, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 29, 2019
