Blasen, Ronald Andrew, Age 84, May 23, 2019. Predeceased by his wife Ruth. Loving father of Anne (Bob) Tessmer. Proud grandfather of Nicholas and Olivia. Dear brother of Louise Ballard and Margie Albert. Mr. Blasen was a proud Navy Veteran. . Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road, (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica. In state Wednesday 12:30 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass 1:30 p.m. at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow Hwy., Lansing. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Lansing. Memorials appreciated to Austin Catholic High School. Please share a memory at SullivanFuneralDirectors.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 26, 2019