Demski, Ronald, age 71, passed on August 4, 2019. Loving father of Ronald (Callie), Kristan Cheers, and Anthony. Beloved "Papa" to Meaghan Mary, Madison Grace, Matthew Joseph, Miranda Nicole, Ethan Lloyd, and Jared Andrew. Predeceased by his wife Debbie and survived by mother-in-law Mary Cischke. Oldest brother to Stanley, Edward, David, Cindy (Greg) Phair, and beloved godson to Violet Schultz. Many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the Arthur J. VanLerberghe Funeral Home, 30600 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores, on Friday 4-8 p.m. Memorial Service at the Funeral Home on Saturday 10 a.m. Instate 9:30 a.m. Memorial Contributions to the Wishes of the Family are greatly appreciated. Share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 8, 2019