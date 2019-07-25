The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Ronald Eugene Goral, Sr., age 78, of Armada, passed away July 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Alma Ruth Goral; loving father of Ronald (Judy) E. Goral, Jr., and Jeanne (Hank Powell) Goral; adored grandfather of Kaitlyn Goral, Bradley Goral, and Louie; dear brother of Janice (Bob) Hansen, Betty Ann Goral-Allie, and Shirley (Don) Mertke. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Sun. July 28th at Tiffany-Young & Hauss Funeral home, 73919 S. Fulton, Armada. The funeral service is 11 a.m. with 10 a.m. instate on Mon. July 29th at Armada United Methodist Church, 23200 E. Main, Armada. Burial at Hadley Cemetery, Armada. Memorials to Karmanos at McLaren, Mt. Clemens or Armada United Methodist Church.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 26, 2019
