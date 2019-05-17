|
|
May 16, 2019 Age 80. Beloved husband of the late Rose Marie (nee Datko). Loving father of Sheryl (Robert) Hagstrom, Steven (Beth), and Darin. Proud grandfather of Matthew, Kevin, and Thomas. Dear brother of Jackie (Tom) Lemanski. Predeceased by his adoring parents Lawrence and Sophie. Visitation Monday 3-9pm and Tuesday 2-9pm with a 7pm Vigil service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd). Funeral Wednesday instate 9:30am at St. Thecla Catholic Church 20740 S. Nunneley (Enter off Groesbeck) until time of Mass 10am. Inurnment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Ronald's honor would be appreciated to either the or to the . Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 19, 2019