The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Ronald J. Kibzey Obituary
Kibzey, Chief Ronald J., age 73, died March 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Lois. Dear father of Raymond (Kristen) Kibzey and Rodney Kibzey. Loving grandfather of Lucas, Max, Cam, and Sarah. Brother of Allen (Carol) Kibzey, and uncle of Ashley. Visitation Sunday 3-9 pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. Funeral Services Monday, 10:00 am at the funeral home. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 8, 2020
