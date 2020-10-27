Ronald J. Rybar, beloved husband, brother, father, Granddad, Great Granddad and lifelong salesman passed away on October 24th, 2020. His journey began on April 23rd, 1935. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Joanne, sister Sharon (Ken) Hill and children: Ron (Julie) Rybar, Karen (Larry) Zimmerman, Cindy (Tim) Jarrett, Noreen Rybar (Karl Zarbo), Dianna (Jeff) Collier along with grandchildren Joshua, Jonathon (Sarah) Jarrett, Eric (Amy), Ryan (Holly), Ross (Jane), Karl (Becky) Zimmerman, Matthew, Megan (Jamie), Macauley Rybar and Rayana Collier. In addition his great grandchildren: Luna, Chloe, Aidan, Elliot, Oliver, Annabelle, Henry, William, Maverick, Kara and Vivienne. Ron was a lifelong Catholic and a graduate of De La Salle Collegiate High School who loved his family and country, University of Michigan football, and was dedicated to charitable work for St. Joan of Arc Parish, the Richmond Lions Club, Habitat for Humanity and other local organizations. Ron recently received the Richmond Lions Milestone Chevron Award commemorating and recognizing 15 years of service. Ron will be remembered for preparing home cooked meals for the sick, goodie boxes filled with perfectly timed and needed items, his love of history, work ethic, imparting important life skills, never backing down from a trivia game challenge, informing his family when correctly answering the final Jeopardy question, and living his life according to his core values. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date. Memorial donations may be made to: The Ronald J. Rybar Memorial Fund, Richmond Lions Club, P.O. Box 221 Richmond, MI 48062.



