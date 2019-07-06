|
Ronald L. Glefke, 76 of Harrison Twp. passed Thursday, July 4, 2019. Born January 7, 1943 in Mt. Clemens to the late George and Lucille (Hunt) Glefke. Ronald served in the US Army during Vietnam. He began a life-long career at Ford Motor Co. where he worked as a Job Setter and retired as an Oiler in 1996 after 30 years. He was also a member of The Old Crowd. Survived by son Michael (Cheryl) Glefke, daughter Stacey Hazelton, grandchildren Lauren, Gavin, and Aaron, brother Robert (Lynda) Glefke and sisters Shirley Brown and Cathy (Jack) Jorah. Preceded in death by his wife Debi (Rybicki) in 2016. Memorial services with Military Honors will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. in the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main St., Mt. Clemens. Visitation will begin on Friday at 1 p.m. Memorial donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 7, 2019