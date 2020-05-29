Ronald Logghe
1937 - 2020
Ronald Michele Logghe 82, of Isle’s of Capri FL, formally of Richmond, MI, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in Detroit, MI on June 2, 1937, the son of the late Morris and Mary (Cleyman) Logghe. His marriage to Josephine Finazzo was on February 6, 1960, in Detroit, MI. Josephine (JoJo) passed away August 13, 2017. Ronald was a loving husband, father and grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family. Ronald’s lifetime interests were many. He was a sports car enthusiast who even built his own sports car for his senior thesis project while in college. He designed and built funny cars and dragsters, loved wood working, metal working, was an avid hunter, fisherman, trap shooter and pilot, just to name a few. Ronald and the love of his life, Josephine, spent more than 40 years together residing on the Isle’s of Capri, Naples, Florida and enjoyed spending his summers in Northern Michigan. Surviving are two daughters, Michele (Thomas) Foster and Denise (John) Gilbert; five grandchildren, Ronald (Hayley) Foster, Kaitlyn Gilbert, Jacob Gilbert, Kyle Logghe, and Nicole Logghe; daughter-in-law, Kristi Logghe; brother-in-law, Nicolo (Carolina) Finazzo, three sisters-in-law; Agatha (Dick) Haskett, Catherine (Edward) Stevens, and Rosemary (Thomas) Bigsby. He was also preceded in death by a son, Dan (2011) and a sister-in-law, Nora (Joseph) Surace. Memorials are suggested to the National Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, or online: Parkinson.org. For more information visit, kaatzfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
(586) 727-3434
