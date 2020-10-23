1/1
Ronald Paoletti
October 22, 2020. Age 86. Left us to join his wife Nancy. Loving father of Michael (Mary) Paoletti, Lee (Dave) Gajda, Lynn (Peter) DuBois and Laurie (Patrick) Kortas. Proud grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 7. Dear brother of Gerald Paoletti. Ron retired from TACOM where he received an award for Meritorious Civilian Service and the Commander's Award for Civilian Service. He also received proclamation from the City of St. Clair Shores for coaching 4,500 children, over 30 years with the Green Hornets and 22 years with local baseball teams. Memorial visitation Saturday October 31st at 9:30am until time of Memorial Mass at 10am at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 21201 13 Mile Road (West of Harper Ave). In lieu of lowers memorials to Alzheimer's Association or Humane Society of Macomb are appreciated. Arrangements by Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland Church
OCT
31
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland Church
October 23, 2020
May we continue to honor and respect all the lessons we have learned; acting as living symbols of a loving spirit. You are in our prayers.
The Wujek-Calcaterra Family
