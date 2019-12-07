|
Ronald Weig, of Allenton passed peacefully on Thurs, Dec. 5, 2019. Adored husband of Janice (Wilson) Weig, for 60 years; dear father of Robert Weig, William (Sabrina) Weig, Susan Weig, and Sandra (Jeffrey) LaPerriere; cherished grandfather of William Weig, Jr., Isabella LaPerriere, Kaleb Collins, Amber (Trevor) Nill, Dallas LaPerriere; beloved great-grandfather of Lincoln Nill. Visitation will be held Tues, Dec. 10th from 2-8 pm at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home, 47477 Romeo Plank, Macomb. Funeral Wed, Dec. 11th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran, 17051 24 Mile, Macomb. Burial at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials to St. Peter Luth. Moving Forward Fund.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 9, 2019