Ronda Frances Gorniac, age 59 passed away on July 4, 2019 in Miami Florida. She was born in Hollywood Florida and grew up in Sterling Heights Michigan. She spent time in California, Atlanta, Georgia, and has been a resident of Port St. Lucie Florida since 2002. She was a graduate of Henry Ford High II School in Michigan and went on in later life to get her Dental Hygienist Degree from Georgia Perimeter College. Ronda was full of life. She was charismatic, funny, and a go getter! She was a devoted wife, cousin, aunt and loyal friend with a giant heart that shared her love to her family, friends and animals. She loved traveling, horseback riding, painting, and socializing with friends. Ronda was an animal lover from an early age and was a dog trainer in California. She had many pets in her life, many of them rescues. Her currents pets are Dana, Riley, Fluffy, Sara and Callie, as well as her beautiful horse Sugar. She is survived by Eduardo Nino her devoted husband who she married in 2003; Mother-in-law Carolina Nino; Sister-in-law Debra Morgan her niece Rebecca; and nephews Paul, Justin and Tyler; Uncle Robert Gorinac; Cousins Cozette Merritt, Ken LaFave, Conni Diehl, Collette Deke and Christopher Merritt. She was predeceased by her parents Lucille and Ronald Gorinac, and her brothers Chuck and David. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday July 27 at 10 a.m., Morningside Church, 2180 SE Morningside Drive, Port St Lucie, Florida, officiated by Pastor Anthony Bruno. In lieu of flowers, it was Ronda's wish that donations be made to the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast: 4100 SW Leighton Farm Ave., Palm City, FL 34990. You may visit www.YatesFuneralHome.com to sign the online guestbook and for more information.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 23, 2019